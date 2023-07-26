Northern Nevada Dream Center hosting ‘Back to School Bash’ for families to get supplies for success

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School will be back in session before you know it. And the Northern Nevada Dream Center is hosting its 5th annual Back to School Bash at Mills Park in Carson City.

Susan Sorenson, executive director, and Bethany Herzing, director of programs, stopped by Morning Break to invite students and their families enrolled in Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon County School Districts to this event.

The Back to School Bash takes place August 11 from 6-8 p.m. There will be fire trucks, treats, games, free groceries for families and other exciting surprises.

The goal is to host an event for 1,250 students in need across the four school districts. You can support NNDC’s mission as a individual by sponsoring a student or as a corporation/business sponsor for the actual event. A child or event sponsorship not only provides students with a new backpack and school supplies, equipping them with the tools they need to succeed, but also brings excitement, motivation and new dreams for their future.

To learn more about NNDC, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

