Man arrested on elder abuse, false imprisonment charges

COLD SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested on charges of elder abuse and false imprisonment in Cold Springs.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, they responded to that area for a 911 residential hangup.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with 50-year-old Steven Door, who lived in the residence with his mother. While interviewing Door’s mother, deputies found she had been suffering continuous abuse at his hands. They did not specify the nature of the alleged abuse.

Door was arrested on charges of:

False imprisonment with use of a deadly weapon

Isolate older or vulnerable persons

Abuse of older or vulnerable persons

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work and collaboration between our Deputies, MOST Team, and Victim Advocate.” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “Due to their efforts the safety, well-being and necessary resources were provided, and a senior citizen can feel safe in her own home once again.”

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at 775-328-3001 and mention #WC23-3779.

