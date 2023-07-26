Financial scammers targeting Veterans

Money being counted
Money being counted(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Navy Veteran Joy Brown shows us her phone where the red dot indicates an unknown number.

She says these days she’s wise to the unsolicited calls, many of which come from unscrupulous people who prey on the fact she’s a Veteran.

“We are willing to help each other everywhere,” Brown says of her fellow Veterans. “I mean we go to the VA we help each other. We don’t care. If you need a meal, you need a ride someplace. Sometimes if you need a place overnight. It’s like hey, target me, I’m a Veteran.”

Brown says she and many Veterans she knows are targets through email, text, mail, and phone calls from those who know about Veteran’s priorities and benefits.

Tell a Veteran the money he or she donates will go to another Veteran in need, chances are they may give. But many times, the organization is bogus. The Federal Trade Commission reports last year 196,000 Veterans have come to them saying they’ve been scammed.

And that’s unacceptable says Nevada senior senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

“It’s false it is misleading, it is a lie,” says Senator Cortez Masto. “And the goal for the scammer is just to get money out of a Veteran.”

Wednesday, Senator Cortez Masto introduced a bill back in Washington aimed to make scammers think twice before going after Veterans. The bill, if it becomes law, would enhance the penalties for someone who is convicted a committing fraud against a Veteran.

In some cases, it could add an additional 10 years to a sentence.

“We need legislation that is really going to hold these fraudsters accountable,” says Senator Cortez Masto.

Cortez Masto says her legislation is just one piece to the puzzle in solving this problem.

She says there needs to be an education component to help alert Veterans to what could be coming their way via email, text, or phone call.

If the Senior Senator from Nevada’s bill is signed by the president, the enhanced sentences will apply to those convicted in a federal court.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed

Latest News

Winters Creek Lodge
NSP, 4 other agencies respond to fatal crash near Winters Creek Lodge
Ervin Peter
Suspected DUI crash on North McCarran kills 2
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Crash in Mineral County kills 2; sends one to the hospital
An image of the latest wild horse gather
BLM removes more than 1,100 horses in latest gather