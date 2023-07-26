Financial scammers targeting Veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Navy Veteran Joy Brown shows us her phone where the red dot indicates an unknown number.

She says these days she’s wise to the unsolicited calls, many of which come from unscrupulous people who prey on the fact she’s a Veteran.

“We are willing to help each other everywhere,” Brown says of her fellow Veterans. “I mean we go to the VA we help each other. We don’t care. If you need a meal, you need a ride someplace. Sometimes if you need a place overnight. It’s like hey, target me, I’m a Veteran.”

Brown says she and many Veterans she knows are targets through email, text, mail, and phone calls from those who know about Veteran’s priorities and benefits.

Tell a Veteran the money he or she donates will go to another Veteran in need, chances are they may give. But many times, the organization is bogus. The Federal Trade Commission reports last year 196,000 Veterans have come to them saying they’ve been scammed.

And that’s unacceptable says Nevada senior senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

“It’s false it is misleading, it is a lie,” says Senator Cortez Masto. “And the goal for the scammer is just to get money out of a Veteran.”

Wednesday, Senator Cortez Masto introduced a bill back in Washington aimed to make scammers think twice before going after Veterans. The bill, if it becomes law, would enhance the penalties for someone who is convicted a committing fraud against a Veteran.

In some cases, it could add an additional 10 years to a sentence.

“We need legislation that is really going to hold these fraudsters accountable,” says Senator Cortez Masto.

Cortez Masto says her legislation is just one piece to the puzzle in solving this problem.

She says there needs to be an education component to help alert Veterans to what could be coming their way via email, text, or phone call.

If the Senior Senator from Nevada’s bill is signed by the president, the enhanced sentences will apply to those convicted in a federal court.

