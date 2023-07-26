Crash in Mineral County kills 2; sends one to the hospital

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Mineral County on July 3 resulted in the deaths of two people and the hospitalization of another.

Nevada State Police say that on July 3 at around 4:00 p.m., they responded for reports of a crash on US95 and mile marker 39 in Mineral County.

Their preliminary investigation found that a gray 2004 Acura TSX was traveling south on US95 when it began to slow and move towards the right side of the roadway, yielding to an approaching ambulance that had its sirens activated.

As it did so, a white tractor/trailer combination that was also traveling south hit the left rear of the Acura, causing it to careen into the dirt.

The tractor/trailer combination started rotating clockwise, occupying both the south and northbound lanes. The combination then struck a white 2018 Porsche Cayenne that was traveling north on US95. The Porsche was redirected into the dirt area east of US95.

The combination then overturned, coming to rest in the dirt area west of US95 where it caught fire. The driver of the combination, 72-year-old Jose Jesus Hernandez of El Paso, Texas succumbed to his injuries and declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Porsche, 70-year-old David Lee Knox of Garden Grove, California, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Acura, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.