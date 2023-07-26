Community Health Alliance to host upcoming family health festival and fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 26, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Health Alliance (CHA) is dedicated to creating healthy outcomes for patients of every income with six health centers throughout Reno and Sparks.

CEO Oscar Delgado stopped by Morning Break to share two ways they are ensuring their mission to bring “compassionate and affordable system of care” to Northern Nevada.

First, the Family Health Festival on takes place Saturday, July 29 at 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Hug High School. There will be free services including: dental screening for adults and children, food bank mobile pantry, vaccines (school vaccines and COVID-19), skin cancer screenings, WIC registration and basic needs resources. They will also be raffling bikes during the event.

Then in August, the Community Health Alliance and its Foundation are hosting the 12th annual Wine & Ribs fundraiser. Saturday, Aug. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Idlewild Park in Reno. Proceeds raised at the event will help provide primary care services, dental, mental and behavioral health, low-cost pharmacies, nutritious food pantries, and more to over 26,000 patients across six health center sites, as well as additional neighborhoods serviced by three mobile medical vans.

This year’s event will feature St. Louis-style ribs, roasted chicken, salads, macaroni and cheese, ice cream, and more. In addition, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, Tamarack Casino and Whispering Vine Wine Co. will have assorted wine tasting. Morrey Distributing will feature various beers. Local realtor and auctioneer JP Menante will host an entertaining live auction and music will be played throughout the night.

To participate in this year’s Wine & Ribs fundraiser, click here. Though tables are sold out, there are options still available to support fundraising efforts.

You can also learn more by following CHA on Facebook and Instagram.

