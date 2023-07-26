Carson City School Board approves pay bump for teachers and staff

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District and the School Board of Trustees have unanimously approved a pay bump for teachers and staff.

The decision was reached during Tuesday’s school board meeting and will take effect in the fiscal year 2024, with retro pay going back to the time of the approval.

With the bump, starting salaries have been brought up to $52,000 annually from $43,000 a year.

“With these measures, our school board affirms our commitment to valuing teachers and ensuring their continued professional growth and job satisfaction,” said Dan Sadler, associate superintendent of Human Resources for the Carson City School District.

Educators within the district will see a pay increase of $7,000 this year. There will also be a 14% increase to all education support professionals this year. Bus drivers will receive a 24% pay increase, bringing their pay range to between $19.63 and $24.60 an hour.

An additional pay increase is still to be determined as a result of SB 321.

“Our teachers and education support professionals are the backbone of our educational system,” said Carson City School District Superintendent Andrew Feuling. “They tirelessly invest in the future of our children and work to shape bright minds. By approving these pay increases, we not only demonstrate our gratitude for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the academic excellence of our students now and in the future, but also reestablish Carson City School District as place that potential employees want to work. Our children deserve no less than the best, and we have firmly planted that flag in the ground.”

