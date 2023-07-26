BLM removes more than 1,100 horses in latest gather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management says its latest horse gather near Ely gathered and removed 1,107 horses.

They say the purpose of the gather was to prevent degradation of the public lands that BLM says is associated with an excess number of wild horses. BLM also says they hope to protect habitats for other wildlife with the gather.

“The gather was critical to ensuring the health of public lands within the management areas, as well as the wild horses in the area, both of which are at risk due to herd overpopulation,” said Robbie McAboy, Ely District Manager.

The horses that were gathered were taken from the range to the Palomino Valley Wild Horse and Burro Center in Reno to be readied for their wild horse and burro adoption program.

