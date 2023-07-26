Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery

Riquna Williams
Riquna Williams(LVMPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams was arrested Tuesday on domestic battery charges, Las Vegas police confirm.

Court records show nine charges filed against Williams including domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon, and coercion constituting domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Williams was released from jail on the condition to stay out of trouble, not possess weapons, and to undergo alcohol monitoring.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report alleges the following:

At about 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an undisclosed residence for a reported domestic disturbance between a person and their wife.

A woman, later identified as Williams’ wife, said they had been arguing since 3 a.m. as Williams accused the woman she was being unfaithful.

She said Williams left the residence and took the woman’s “phone, tablet, IDs and credit cards.”

“Riquna logged into (the woman’s) Cloud account and allegedly found evidence of cheating. Another argument then occurred in their bedroom. During the argument, the woman stated that Riquna battered her, repeatedly punched and kicked her.”

She said that as Williams strangled her, Williams said “I’ll kill you here and walk to the jail myself!” the report states.

Williams later grabbed the woman and began to strangle her as the violent incident lasted approximately one hour, she told police.

In an interview with detectives, Williams said the woman had attacked her first with a pair of scissors. She then said she did not trust the police and that “they are taught when they become professional athletes that all police officers are against athletes, men or women.”

A no-contact order was also issued. She is expected back in court Aug. 2.

The Aces released a statement on social media.

Back in 2019, she was suspended 10 games without pay over a domestic violence incident.

FOX5 has reached out to the Aces for more information regarding this recent arrest.

Williams has been out most of the season with a lower back injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed

Latest News

This is the finalist for the design to be bult on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims,...
Design for Las Vegas Strip mass shooting memorial features a garden path and 58 beams of light
Atelier Maker's Market
Financial scammers targeting Veterans
Two hikers found dead in a southern Nevada state park amid heatwave
Sudden Cardiac Arrest Infographic
Hospitals use RQI Program to practice CPR to help patients experiencing cardiac arrest