Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams was arrested Tuesday on domestic battery charges, Las Vegas police confirm.

Court records show nine charges filed against Williams including domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon, and coercion constituting domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Williams was released from jail on the condition to stay out of trouble, not possess weapons, and to undergo alcohol monitoring.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report alleges the following:

At about 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an undisclosed residence for a reported domestic disturbance between a person and their wife.

A woman, later identified as Williams’ wife, said they had been arguing since 3 a.m. as Williams accused the woman she was being unfaithful.

She said Williams left the residence and took the woman’s “phone, tablet, IDs and credit cards.”

“Riquna logged into (the woman’s) Cloud account and allegedly found evidence of cheating. Another argument then occurred in their bedroom. During the argument, the woman stated that Riquna battered her, repeatedly punched and kicked her.”

She said that as Williams strangled her, Williams said “I’ll kill you here and walk to the jail myself!” the report states.

Williams later grabbed the woman and began to strangle her as the violent incident lasted approximately one hour, she told police.

In an interview with detectives, Williams said the woman had attacked her first with a pair of scissors. She then said she did not trust the police and that “they are taught when they become professional athletes that all police officers are against athletes, men or women.”

A no-contact order was also issued. She is expected back in court Aug. 2.

The Aces released a statement on social media.

A statement from the Las Vegas Aces. pic.twitter.com/JGx4mPpuNU — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 26, 2023

Back in 2019, she was suspended 10 games without pay over a domestic violence incident.

FOX5 has reached out to the Aces for more information regarding this recent arrest.

Williams has been out most of the season with a lower back injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

