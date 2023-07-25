WCSD Board of Trustees begins historic land acknowledgements at meetings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has begun begin historic land acknowledgments at public meetings.

The acknowledgments began today, July 25, at their public meeting. They say that going forward, they will recognize the culture and heritage of Indigenous communities.

“We are honored to include these historic acknowledgements in our Board meeting proceedings going forward,” said Board President Beth Smith. “We appreciate the opportunity to live, work and learn on lands with which Indigenous peoples have cherished a deep and sacred connection for countless generations. It is important that we take a moment to offer our respects to the elders and members of our native tribes, past and present, as we establish this new practice at WCSD.”

The district says it will be offering land acknowledgments at public meetings “to recognize the fact that the ancient lands upon which our cities, homes, businesses and schools now stand continue to serve as the sacred home of the Northern Paiute, Washoe, Western Shoshone and Southern Paiute tribes,” the district said in a statement.

