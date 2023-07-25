Rosen throws support behind anti-crime bill

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is backing a bill intended to protect small businesses from crime.

The Combating Organized Retail Crime Act would establish a new investigative unit within the Department of Homeland Security to crack down on those kinds of crimes.

“Nevada’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we must do more to protect them from the rise in crime and retail theft,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to support this bipartisan legislation that will give law enforcement the additional tools to crack down on organized retail crime targeting small businesses in Nevada.”

