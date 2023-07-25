Nevada Ethics Commission censures, fines Lombardo $20,000

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Ethics Commission has decided to censure and fine Governor Joe Lombardo.

In addition to the censure, Lombardo will be fined $20,000 for appearing in a campaign advertisement while wearing his Clark County Sheriff’s Office uniform.

The board had originally proposed a fine $1.65 million.

The Commission cited the case against Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran, who appeared in a commercial for then Senatorial candidate Catherine Cortez Masto while in uniform.

They argued that Lombardo knowingly violated ethics laws, and that wearing his uniform while in the advertisement gave the impression the Sheriff’s Office supported his candidacy, thus giving him an advantage.

Lombardo’s legal counsel, however, argued that this was the Governor’s first time facing an ethics violation and that considering a fine against him was a gross governmental overreach. They further argued that there is no proof the images of Lombardo in uniform caused anyone to vote for him.

His counsel argued that each case needs to be considered on its own because the facts vary and that there should be no precedent for the Governor’s case based on prior instances involving law enforcement.

Furthermore, they noted that a fine $1.65 million was dramatically more than the highest ethics commission fine in state history of $15,000 assigned to Kathy Augustine, who was fined for her “willful” ethics violations related to her campaign in 2004.

His team thus argued the fine in that amount was a violation of the excessive fines clause of the Nevada state constitution.

