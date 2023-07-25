Nevada Ethics Commission censures, fines Lombardo $20,000

Governor Joe Lombardo
Governor Joe Lombardo(Dan Pyke)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Ethics Commission has decided to censure and fine Governor Joe Lombardo.

In addition to the censure, Lombardo will be fined $20,000 for appearing in a campaign advertisement while wearing his Clark County Sheriff’s Office uniform.

The board had originally proposed a fine $1.65 million.

The Commission cited the case against Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran, who appeared in a commercial for then Senatorial candidate Catherine Cortez Masto while in uniform.

They argued that Lombardo knowingly violated ethics laws, and that wearing his uniform while in the advertisement gave the impression the Sheriff’s Office supported his candidacy, thus giving him an advantage.

Lombardo’s legal counsel, however, argued that this was the Governor’s first time facing an ethics violation and that considering a fine against him was a gross governmental overreach. They further argued that there is no proof the images of Lombardo in uniform caused anyone to vote for him.

His counsel argued that each case needs to be considered on its own because the facts vary and that there should be no precedent for the Governor’s case based on prior instances involving law enforcement.

Furthermore, they noted that a fine $1.65 million was dramatically more than the highest ethics commission fine in state history of $15,000 assigned to Kathy Augustine, who was fined for her “willful” ethics violations related to her campaign in 2004.

His team thus argued the fine in that amount was a violation of the excessive fines clause of the Nevada state constitution.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church

Latest News

Aaron Ford
Nevada AG Ford pens letter to CEOs defending DEI efforts
FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services...
Rosen throws support behind anti-crime bill
Nevada U.S. Sen Catherine Cortez Masto from a U.S. Senate video.
Cortez Masto reintroduces reproductive healthcare bill to Senate
Street food vendors, like the ones you see all across the Las Vegas Valley will now be...
Nevada governor gives green light to legalize street food vendors