Nevada AG Ford pens letter to CEOs defending DEI efforts

Aaron Ford
Aaron Ford(FOX5)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford was one of a number of CEOs who wrote a letter to Fortune 100 CEOs defending efforts towards diversity, equity and inclusion programs, or DEI.

He and 20 other Attorneys General said that DEI efforts are lawful and protected. Their letter comes as a response to a separate group of Attorneys General who Ford accused of intimidating CEOs by telling them a SCOTUS decision ended affirmative action in college admissions.

“Recent attempts to intimidate companies into dropping diversity and inclusion efforts are malicious and based on legal falsehoods,” said Ford. “These diversity efforts are both important steps toward remediating racial inequalities and useful tools for companies to ensure their workforce is tuned in to the demographics of our country. I want to reassure CEOs and business owners that these efforts are legal and that recent intimidation efforts are based on a misrepresentation of the law.”

In the letter, Ford argues that DEI programs are essential to society and the economy since they “combat inequities and create a diverse workforce that better understands consumers.”

He also says the SCOTUS’s decision does not prohibit private employers from implementing DEI programs.

