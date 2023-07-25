Man wanted in Iowa arrested near Derby Dam on drug charges

Tony Hoffman
Tony Hoffman(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested in Washoe County last week on a warrant out of the state of Iowa.

At around 3:00 p.m. on July 20, Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a car headed east on I-80 near Derby Dam.

Deputies found that the driver, 58-year-old Tony Hoffman, was wanted on a felony drug warrant out of Iowa. In his car, police found 454 grams of methamphetamine, 534 grams of suspected heroin, 5.8 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and two Ecstasy pills.

Hoffman was also found to be in possession of a scale, several clear plastic baggies, brass knuckles, and a baton.

He was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on the following charges:

- Fugitive Hold for Felony Warrant

- Trafficking a controlled substance greater than 400g x2

- Possession of a controlled substance greater than 42g x2

- Possession of a controlled substance less than 14g x2

- Possession of a Dangerous Weapon x2

- Sale/Transport of a Controlled Substance x2

