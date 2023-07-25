Las Vegas police K9 Diko recovering from stabbing

UPDATE: A Clark County spokesperson provided some additional information on Tuesday evening, reporting that officers from the Clark County Office of Public Safety, formerly known as the Clark County Park Police, initially responded to Cambridge Park for a report of a stabbing. Metro police said that the suspect is wanted in connection with two different stabbings in the park.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K9 officer Diko is recovering after being stabbed, according to police.

In a release Tuesday, the LVMPD said officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street on Monday around 8:32 p.m. near Katie Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

K9 Diko is recovering from a stabbing incident!



On July 24, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from apparent lacerations....

A victim was found suffering from lacerations and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Barnes, 30, was found in a vehicle nearby.

As a perimeter was being set up, Barnes tried to set the car on fire, police said. Diko was deployed to try taking Barnes into custody and was stabbed several times.

Ezekiel Barnes, 30 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Barnes was taken into custody and Diko was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment.

Barnes was also treated for injuries and faces charges of resisting with a deadly weapon, attempting to kill a police animal and attempted arson.

