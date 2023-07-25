KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin creates tri-tip sandwiches using local products

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of the best parts about living on the west side of the country is tri-tip. The delicious meat is not often used on the east coast, as Katey Roshetko and her husband found out very quickly living there for 10+ years. Now back on this side of the U.S., tri-tip is a household staple and Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes stopped by Morning Break to share a sandwich recipe that’ll get your tastebuds watering.

Ingredients:

Tri-tip (sliced)

Beef broth

Brie cheese

Baby tomatoes (halved)

Iceberg lettuce (shredded)

Caramelized onions

Mayo/mustard mix

Mama Ray’s Rubs

Pickles ( Nevada Brining Co.

Garlic oil

Buns or rolls (your choice)

Directions:

In a shallow pan, drop meat into boiling broth. Add Brie and caramelized onions in another hot pan. Mix lettuce and tomatoes with Mama Rays seasoning and garlic oil in separate bowl. Put mustard/mayo mix and lettuce mix on roll. Pull hot meat out of broth, mix with onions and Brie. Finish filling the roll and add pickles.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

