Fire restrictions in Elko County take effect

(Image: MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire restrictions for Elko County have now taken effect, the Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday.

The new restrictions prohibit:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal, or any other material), campfire, or stove fire, except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by permit).
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or when stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared; of all flammable material.
  • Operating or parking a vehicle or other motorized equipment over or on top of dried/cured vegetation.
  • Welding, metal grinding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame (except by permit).

BLM recommends people have a shovel, fire extinguisher, and/or at least five gallons of water on hand in the event of a fire and utilize nevadafireinfo.org to get information on fire activity and additional resources.

The following persons are exempt from this order:

  • Persons using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.
  • Private landowners using charcoal (disposed of properly) or propane barbecues on their own lands.
  • Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
  • Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
  • Any federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force, in the performance of an official duty.

The fire restrictions have taken effect as of 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until Nov. 15.

