Donner Pass Road expected to open Labor Day weekend

The road has been closed since June 9
The road has been closed since June 9(The County of Nevada Public Works)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:08 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The County of Nevada Public Works says they anticipate Donner Pass Road to be reopened on Labor Day weekend.

The road had been closed since June 9 because of a rockfall. Currently, the road is closed to hiking, biking, climbing, and driving.

The road will be opened again after geotechnical studies are completed the slope is stabilized, and repairs to the road, guardrail and retaining wall are done, the county said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Crews have begun begin striping, ditch reshaping, and sign repairs. One-way traffic controls will be in effect.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church

Latest News

The closure begins Wednesday
RTC to close Zolezzi Lane for roadwork
Rollover crash on Wells Ave. blocks 1 lane
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
Rideshare drivers say Sphere slows Las Vegas traffic