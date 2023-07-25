Donner Pass Road expected to open Labor Day weekend

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The County of Nevada Public Works says they anticipate Donner Pass Road to be reopened on Labor Day weekend.

The road had been closed since June 9 because of a rockfall. Currently, the road is closed to hiking, biking, climbing, and driving.

The road will be opened again after geotechnical studies are completed the slope is stabilized, and repairs to the road, guardrail and retaining wall are done, the county said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Crews have begun begin striping, ditch reshaping, and sign repairs. One-way traffic controls will be in effect.

