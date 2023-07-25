Bone-ito Pet Store partners with 14-year-old artist to create retail line which benefits Noah’s Animal House

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Noah’s Animal House in Nevada is launching a custom pet and owner retail line in collaboration with Cooper Sandoval, a 14-year-old Billinghurst Middle School student, to benefit pets of domestic violence victims.

Sandoval and the Staci Alonso, owner of Bone-ito where the retail line is exclusively sold, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their collaboartion and how the money benefits the Reno and Las Vegas based non-profit.

Bone-ito is located at The Village at Rancharrah in Reno. You can also purchase merchandise online at both Bone-ito and Noah’s Animal House, with all net proceeds going toward helping pets of women and children experiencing domestic violence situations who often have to stay in “no pets allowed” shelters.

You can learn more online, and by following Bone-ito on Facebook and Instagram.

