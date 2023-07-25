Bone-ito Pet Store partners with 14-year-old artist to create retail line which benefits Noah’s Animal House

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Noah’s Animal House in Nevada is launching a custom pet and owner retail line in collaboration with Cooper Sandoval, a 14-year-old Billinghurst Middle School student, to benefit pets of domestic violence victims.

Sandoval and the Staci Alonso, owner of Bone-ito where the retail line is exclusively sold, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their collaboartion and how the money benefits the Reno and Las Vegas based non-profit.

Bone-ito is located at The Village at Rancharrah in Reno. You can also purchase merchandise online at both Bone-ito and Noah’s Animal House, with all net proceeds going toward helping pets of women and children experiencing domestic violence situations who often have to stay in “no pets allowed” shelters.

You can learn more online, and by following Bone-ito on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church

Latest News

KOLO Cooks: Tri-Tip Sandwiches
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin creates tri-tip sandwiches using local products
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services...
Rosen throws support behind anti-crime bill
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather