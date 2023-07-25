Aces with youngest broadcast team in AAA

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Young, but not inexperienced.

The Reno Aces continue to think outside the box when it comes to hiring staff, and the club’s broadcast team is just another example.

“Yes, we’re 23 (years old) but we believe we’re good enough to be here,” said Reno Aces Communications Coordinator Nash Walker.

What Walker and Kevin DiDomenico, the voice of the Reno Aces, lack in years of experience they make up for with a polished product.

The two are the youngest duo on AAA calls.

“We’ve come a long way as a fan said to us,” DiDomenico laughed.

DiDomenico dreamt of calling games since he was ten years old.

“I knew I was going to be living the dream no matter how much I work,” he said of his heavy workload.

Diving into high school games led to rookie ball calls, then A-ball back home in Virginia for DiDomenico.

Walker soloed a Minnesota Twins podcast for three years before Palm Springs pried him away from the Land of 10,000 Lakes for summer ball.

Neither guy had been to Reno prior to getting their jobs in the Biggest Little City.

“It was the place I needed. It’s the partner I needed,” said Walker.

In addition to nightly broadcasts, DiDomenico and Walker contribute to the Aces social media platforms.

Being the same age, loving the same sport, and living the same lifestyle has only helped their chemistry.

“The audience loves to see you and your partner having fun,” DiDomenico said.

With much of the second half of the season still to go there will be plenty more fun times to be had.

