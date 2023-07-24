Upcoming festivities happening at Greater Nevada Field

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are some fun and exciting home games coming up for the Reno Aces. From Military Appreciation Night, Marvel Superhero Night, and Wolf Pack Night, you’ll definitely want to plan ahead.

Vince Ruffino, Vice President of Marketing and Communications joins us live on Morning Break.

Hear when fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the game, when The Aces and the University of Nevada, Reno collaborate in a Wolf Pack game that will welcome the incoming freshman, and so much more.

For a full game schedule, click here.

