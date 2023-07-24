Stabbing in Stead was self-defense, police say

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is calling a Saturday night stabbing in Stead an act of self-defense.

They say the incident took place just before midnight at Silver Lake Park when three males approached a single male trying to jump him.

Police say the single male then pulled out a knife and stabbed on of the three other males. That male is now in stable condition.

RPD says the incident involved one adult with the rest being underage, and police did not specify if the victim of the attempted jumping was the adult.

