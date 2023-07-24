Stabbing in Stead was self-defense, police say

(Chris O'Sullivan / MGN / MGN MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is calling a Saturday night stabbing in Stead an act of self-defense.

They say the incident took place just before midnight at Silver Lake Park when three males approached a single male trying to jump him.

Police say the single male then pulled out a knife and stabbed on of the three other males. That male is now in stable condition.

RPD says the incident involved one adult with the rest being underage, and police did not specify if the victim of the attempted jumping was the adult.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80

Latest News

Rollover crash on Wells Ave. blocks 1 lane
Scott Abel
Man arrested in Sparks after hurling rocks, yelling racial slurs at neighbors
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Sunday PM Weather
Sunday PM Weather