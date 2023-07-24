RTC to close Zolezzi Lane for roadwork

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Road work by the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County will close Zolezzi Lane at the intersection of Arrowcreek Parkway for two days.

The closure begins Wednesday and the road will reopen to traffic on Friday. RTC says drivers should take detours using Thomas Creek Road via Mt. Rose Highway.

Access on Arrowcreek Parkway will be maintained with lane reductions. Intermittent traffic delays will continue Friday.

RTC will be improving pavement condition and pedestrian accessibility in the area. Their work will involve full-depth removal and replacement of the roadway base and pavement.

Work will take place on Arrowcreek Parkway from South Virginia Street to around the area of Rubblestone Drive, with rehabilitation work on Zolezzi Lane from Arrowcreek Parkway to Jeppson Lane.

RTC will also be reconstructing existing pedestrian curb ramps, sidewalks, and curbs as needed.

In total, the project will cost $3.8 million, and is funded by the RTC fuel tax.

A map of detours available to drivers is available below:

A map of available detours (RTC of Washoe County)

