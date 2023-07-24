Rollover crash on Wells Ave. blocks 1 lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An early morning rollover crash on Wells Avenue blocked a single lane Monday morning.

Nevada State Police say the crash happened on I-80 westbound at Wells Avenue around 7:30 a.m., blocking the far right lane.

NSP says there were two cars involved in the crash, with one rolling over.

As of the publishing of this article, it was unknown if there were any injuries or what the cause of the crash was. KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.