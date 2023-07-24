Reward offered for information on Cal Neva Casino robbery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in the robbery of the William Hill sports book in the Cal Neva Casino in Reno.

They say that on Sunday morning at around 9:20 a.m., an unknown black male adult wearing a face mask pulled a gun on a sportsbook writer in the Cal Neva and demanded money.

The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money down University Way towards 1st Street.

Reno Police Department is now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information can call RPD at 775-334-2141. Those with a tip to Secret Witness can also call 775-322-4900.

A screenshot of security camera footage of the suspect is below:

Security camera footage of the robbery suspect (Secret Witness)

