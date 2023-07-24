Report shows vacancy rate climbing in Reno-Sparks area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows the rate of housing vacancies in the Reno-Sparks area is climbing.

Their report shows the area has a vacancy rate of 8.8%, with more than 1,200 units available.

They say that as the vacancy rate increases, it could mean decreasing rents. As of now, the average rent in the Reno-Sparks area is $1,540 a month, leaving it below the national average of $1,670 a month.

“The Reno market has been in a pattern of growth for the past decade, particularly during the pandemic, due to affordability and the benefits of the region,” said Robin Lee, Executive Director for the Nevada State Apartment Association. “That demand forced new construction to run rampant in order to catch up, which has now led to more apartments than renters. This correlation decreases average rent prices.”

Reno has 300 additional units entering the market, with 3,100 new units across 19 new multifamily properties under construction. The NSAA projects these new properties will increase inventory by another 7%, leaving the market at risk of oversupply.

“This is an exciting time for the region as new projects come online, providing renters with more choices in the place they choose to call home,” said Lee. “As the voice of the multifamily housing industry, we look forward to continuing to support our housing providers while serving as a resource for the community about the industry.

