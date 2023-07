RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy reports 5,800 customers in northwest Reno are without power Sunday evening.

The largest concentration is in zip code 89523 with 4,126 customers.

The outages started at about 5:50 p.m. and power may not be restored until 8:30 p.m.

NV Energy said the cause of the outage is under investigation.

