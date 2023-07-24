Police investigating 2 Sunday shootings in Susanville

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - Police are investigating two separate shootings in Susanville that occurred on Sunday.

The first happened at around 4:40 a.m. when the Susanville Police Department was dispatched to 2685 Main Street at the Frontier Inn for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to an out of area hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical condition. The investigation into that shooting is underway, and SPD say a suspect has not been positively identified.

The second shooting happened later that day at around 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot area of the Burger King on 1520 Main Street. A possible second victim was identified across the street at the Mazatlan Grill.

When first responders arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. Officers were told by bystanders that the suspect had fled the area west on Main Street.

A possible vehicle description was provided as a blue 4-door vehicle with one occupant inside. Police are currently obtaining video surveillance from the area to identify a possible suspect and get a better vehicle description.

The 36-year-old man was conscious but would not provide details about the shooter or what lead to the incident. Police did not provide an update on his condition.

Through interviews, police have been able to determine that both these shootings are not connected. Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the Susanville Police Department at 530-257-5605 or email Detective Warner at rwarner@cityofsusanville.org.

SPD says that it appears as though the victims of both incidents knew who their assailant were but have not provided investigators with that information.

