OMNI presents the Tahoe Yoga Festival

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At Heavenly Mountain Resort on August 13, OMNI, hot yoga and fitness studio is hosting a special retreat experience of a full day of yoga, fitness, music, and more.

The Tahoe Yoga Festival will include instructors, speakers, musicians right from our region will be taking part. There will also be local vendors as well as an entire community market selling unique artisanal and handcrafted goods.

Jess Broyles, CEO and Founder of OMNI, joins us on Morning Break to share how the community can take part and find their Zen right in the Sierras.

For more details, click here.

