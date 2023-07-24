Note-Able Music Therapy celebrates 20 years of music

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Note-Able Music Therapy Services addresses physical, social, and mental health needs in our community by offering a range of adaptive music, music therapy, and neurologic music therapy services.

On Friday, July 28th, the therapy service will be celebrating 20 years of music with a special Artown event. Hosted at 2590 Orovada St, Reno, Note-Able Music is providing a free experience with a band, adaptive music and dance classes, and much more.

Hear about their Lake Tahoe Getaway Raffle and how you can take part!

To learn more about NMTS, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church

Latest News

There are two months left of Aceball season!
Upcoming festivities happening at Greater Nevada Field
Parkinson's and how treatments work.
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares options for treatments for those with Parkinson’s disease
Rollover crash on Wells Ave. blocks 1 lane
Stabbing in Stead was self-defense, police say