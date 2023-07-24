Note-Able Music Therapy celebrates 20 years of music

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Note-Able Music Therapy Services addresses physical, social, and mental health needs in our community by offering a range of adaptive music, music therapy, and neurologic music therapy services.

On Friday, July 28th, the therapy service will be celebrating 20 years of music with a special Artown event. Hosted at 2590 Orovada St, Reno, Note-Able Music is providing a free experience with a band, adaptive music and dance classes, and much more.

Hear about their Lake Tahoe Getaway Raffle and how you can take part!

