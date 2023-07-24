Nevada State Police conduct Badge on Board enforcement operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are conducting a Badge on Board operation this week. That means that two troopers drive local freeways in a marked semi-truck, looking to make a point about moving and non-moving violations that can happen around big rigs.

“Our overall goal is to enforce violations around commercial motor vehicles,” said Trooper Dan Gordon of Nevada State Police.

With Trooper Jim Farley handling the driving, it’s Gordon’s job to radio in the violations they see, and then patrol cars go enforce them.

“Following too closely is a big one,” Gordon explained. “Unsafe lane changes where people are cutting right in front of a big rig. And of course, since we are at a higher viewpoint we see a lot of cell phones.”

KOLO 8 was able to make a ride along on Monday, and the cell phone violation was a common one. All told, troopers say there were already 50 citations made as of 9 a.m. and one of them led to a driver being charged with DUI.

These enforcement efforts are not a regular occurrence, but they will be happening again with another scheduled for September.

