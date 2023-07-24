Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares options for treatments for those with Parkinson’s disease

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. It is a progressive and chronic condition that worsens over time.

In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. talked about how common Parkinson’s is, how it is diagnosed and standard treatments along with a different approach.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook and Instagram.

