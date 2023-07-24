Man arrested in Sparks after hurling rocks, yelling racial slurs at neighbors

Scott Abel
Scott Abel(The Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested in Sparks Sunday after police say he hurled rocks and yelled racial slurs at his neighbors before assaulting a police officer.

The Sparks Police Department says that at around 6:30 p.m., they were called to a neighbor dispute at 5662 Churchill Green Drive.

An initial investigation found Scott Abel had threatened his neighbors and began to throw large rocks in their direction and pushed a woman who was recording the incident.

Police say Abel yelled racial slurs at his neighbors and their two small children. When officers took Abel into custody, they say he headbutted an officer while handcuffed, causing minor injury.

Abel has been charged with the following:

  • 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon
  • 1 count of Battery
  • 1 count of Battery on a Police Officer by a Prisoner
  • 1 count of Breach of Peace
  • 1 count of Resisting and Obstructing

