Local libraries are cool

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jayson Weldon and his sister come to the downtown Washoe County Library, they can be found in the children’s section accompanied by kids and cousins.

He says they try to come here often, especially as temperatures reached record territory.

“Well, it is really hot,” says Jayson. “So, to beat the heat, we are surrounded by books and games and a free lunch in the summer.”

Weldon says there’s plenty of room and activities to keep the kids busy.

And that goes for others who come to the libraries throughout Washoe County. They can read a book. There’s free Wi-Fi. Computer access and scheduled programs throughout the day. And depending upon the day there is at least one library open--that includes Sunday.

“We have heard some great feedback from people just coming in remarking how hot it is, how glad they are that libraries are here,” says Jamie Hemingway with the Washoe County Library System. “We are open in the hottest parts of the day. So, we hear from families to individuals even people new to the area that say ‘Hey, there’s a library here, let’s check it out’.”

Hemingway says visitor numbers dropped off substantially during COVID.

This summer they hope their open invitation to visit the library--especially during the hot summer months--will bring those numbers up.

With a friendly staff, and a quiet and comfortable atmosphere it’s tough to predict what will be discovered at a local library.

For more information on the Washoe County Library, click here: https://www.washoecountylibrary.us/index.php

