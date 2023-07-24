Fernley man sentenced to prison for aggravated stalking, violating protection order

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fernley man has been sentenced to prison for aggravated stalking and for violation of a protection order.

56-year-old Timothy Wurth will serve between 72 and 180 months in Nevada State Prison on the charge of aggravated stalking and between 24 and 60 months concurrently for violation of the protection order.

Wurth pleaded guilty on May 15 of this year.

The court found that between September and October of 2022, Wurth harassed, threatened, and terrified the victim, and that he violated a protection order issued by the Fernley Justice Court.

“This defendant threatened the victim repeatedly despite the fact that the Court had ordered him to stay away and not to contact the victim. The victim was subjected to a pattern of conduct that the District Court viewed as egregious and threatening based upon the lengthy prison sentence that was imposed. Mr. Wurth also feigned his death in Montana during the course of the investigation in an effort to avoid arrest and prosecution. Justice was served in this case thanks to the courage of the victim in reporting this case and the work of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office,” said Lyon County DA Stephen Rye.

