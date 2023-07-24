False hostage situation in Sun Valley triggers heavy police response

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:49 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is safe after police were called to Sun Valley for what ended up being a false hostage situation.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Getz Smoked smoke shop after a 911 call came in about a possible hostage situation at the store.

Three crews from the WCSO responded to the shop on Sun Valley Blvd. An employee who was outside called 911 after hearing another employee inside say he was being held hostage.

The situation temporarily shut down Gepford Parkway and 4th Avenue in Sun Valley.

In addition to the WCSO, SWAT, bomb squad and hostage negotiators also responded. Police found the employee in an altered state inside the store.

After determining it to be a non-hostage situation, crews cleared the location. No charges are expected to be filed.

