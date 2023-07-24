Car stuck near Lagomarsino Petroglyphs rescued

A photo of the stuck car
A photo of the stuck car(The Storey County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A car that got stuck near the Lagomarsino Petroglyphs on Sunday had to be saved by rescue teams.

When deputies with the Storey County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found a white Chevy sedan with two disabled tires stuck in the creek and arrangements were made to recover the car.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office used the opportunity to remind people that the trails near the petroglyphs are extremely rocky, rutted and washed out in varies areas, and that people should not traverse the trails unless they have a properly equipped vehicle or OHV.

