Two hikers found dead in a southern Nevada state park amid heatwave

Nevada State Police logo
Nevada State Police logo(Nevada Department of Public Safety)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Nev. (AP) — Two women hikers have been found dead in a state park in southern Nevada, authorities said Sunday.

Nevada State Police did not release any details on the hikers’ identities or a possible cause of death. However, the southern part of the state remains in an excessive heat warning, and the high temperature on Saturday was 114 degrees (45 degrees Celsius.)

Authorities said they were asked to do a welfare check shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday for two women who didn’t finish their hike at Valley of Fire State Park, south of Overton in Moapa Valley.

A group of hikers reported seeing the women enter the trails in the morning and became concerned when they noticed the pair hadn’t returned.

State police said one woman was found dead on the trail and the other body was located in a canyon.

Valley of Fire State Park is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas.

There have been seven heat-related deaths in Clark County as of mid-July, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church

Latest News

From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbie,’ in 1st, and ‘Oppenheimer,’ in 2nd, fuel historic box office bonanza
Pride :Parade And Festival In Downtown Reno
Saturday PM Weather
Saturday PM Weather
Patrick Rodgers putts on the ninth green during the first round of the Barracuda Championship...
Patrick Rodgers takes the lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club