RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno hit 105 degrees here on Saturday and that established a new record high for July 21 breaking the old record of `04 set back in 2003. We will still top the 100-degree mark on Sunday but it won’t be quite be hot. The mid 90s return in the 8-day forecast this week.

