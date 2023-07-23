Fire weather watch Monday for western Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno issued a Fire Weather Watch for western Nevada and parts of northeastern California for Monday afternoon and evening.

The watch was prompted by wind gusts of up to 40 mph in the valleys and up to 50 mph over the ridges plus humidity from 5 percent to 12 percent.

The areas under the watch include Washoe, Douglas, Pershing and Storey counties, Carson City, the western sides of Lyon County, and eastern and southern Lassen County.

“Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires,” the Weather Service said.

Preparedness tips: livingwithfire.info.`

