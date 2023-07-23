Community members express importance of Annual Pride Festival

Annual Northern Nevada Pride Festival
Annual Northern Nevada Pride Festival(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Jul. 22, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Annual Northern Nevada Pride Festival is an important time for community members to share their joy and pride with others.

Rae Davidson, who is a resident of Reno, says, “[This is] a chance for people to find their people which can be kind of hard sometimes living in a conservative area.”

Other verbs community members used to describe the event are accepting, happy, and inclusive.

Over the years the festival has grown, and more and more people come to show their ride. Here is what a lifelong resident of Reno has to say:

“Every year this just gets bigger and bigger, and I think it’s really cool. I love Reno I love the city and I love everything about this vibe. And to see it get bigger and bigger and to see the community come out year after year in bigger numbers it’s just beautiful,” says JJ.

Here’s some advice they share in hopes more people will feel comfortable being themselves:

“You never know who you’ll find that is part of your community. Older generations are really great to see here. It’s not just for the young kids,” say Davidson and Jenny Krupka.

It’s important to have pride in who you are and events like this show just that.

