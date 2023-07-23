Art Paws Reno raises money for local nonprofits

Art Paws Reno 2023
Art Paws Reno 2023(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Locals were able to enjoy an afternoon outside with their furry friends while fundraising for local nonprofits at the annual art paws event.

President of the Art Paws Event, Kerri Martenies, says:

“The event is really put together so that we can give back to the local arts and animal communities.”

Ruth Hagan, with Reno-Sparks Pet Therapy says that it is so important to have events like these because they are a favorite among the community, and they do a great dela of help:

“There’s no other event, that does this. People look forward to it, even as hot as it is today. We’ve got a big crowd and people are supporting with donations and just meeting dogs, and some people even adopt dogs.”

Local businesses are excited to participate as well, and Angie Valles with Creative Divas shares why it’s important to her:

“it’s what we do. We support our community. Everybody comes out for the same cause; you’ve got dog owners all different kinds of breeds supporting it. It’s what we do. It’s why we love being part of Reno.”

