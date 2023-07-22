Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:35 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A rollover accident on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia Street has closed at least two lanes of Interstate 80.
The crash happened at about 7:08 p.m.
The Nevada Department of Transportation lists it as a minor crash.
There is no information about when the road will be cleared. There is no information on what caused the crash.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.