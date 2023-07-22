Reno music therapy nonprofit hires new music therapist

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Note-Able Music Therapy Services of Reno has hired a new music therapist.

Sam White joins the music therapy nonprofit with a belief in “embracing the chaos,” according to a statement from Note-Able.

“Her past experience in behavioral health systems, memory care facilities, hospitals, community centers, schools, group homes, and clinic settings has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of the diverse needs and challenges faced by individuals of all abilities,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

White graduated Magna Cum Laude and earned her bachelor’s degree in music therapy at Ohio University in 2019.

“I truly believe Sam’s strong skills as a musician and her ability to connect deeply with clients will open doors for exploration, self-expression, and ultimately, positive change for a greater number of northern Nevadans,” said Manal Toppozada, executive director and founder of Note-Able Music Therapy Services.

