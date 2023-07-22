Reno music therapy nonprofit hires new music therapist

Sam White
Sam White(Note-Able Music Therapy Services of)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Note-Able Music Therapy Services of Reno has hired a new music therapist.

Sam White joins the music therapy nonprofit with a belief in “embracing the chaos,” according to a statement from Note-Able.

“Her past experience in behavioral health systems, memory care facilities, hospitals, community centers, schools, group homes, and clinic settings has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of the diverse needs and challenges faced by individuals of all abilities,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

White graduated Magna Cum Laude and earned her bachelor’s degree in music therapy at Ohio University in 2019.

“I truly believe Sam’s strong skills as a musician and her ability to connect deeply with clients will open doors for exploration, self-expression, and ultimately, positive change for a greater number of northern Nevadans,” said Manal Toppozada, executive director and founder of Note-Able Music Therapy Services.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds

Latest News

Child receiving a vaccine shot
Douglas County hosting back to school vaccine clinic
The algae could cause adverse health effects if consumed
Algae bloom triggers health warning at Lake Lahontan
Naegleria fowleri causes a disease called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).
Lincoln County youth dies from rare brain-eating ameba
Olumiant used to treat Alopecia
Alopecia patients find hope with new medication