Reno fire crews quickly knock down flames next to Costco

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire in a canal between Costco and a neighboring apartment complex on Friday.

Crews went to the Harvard Way fire at about 7:36 p.m.

The fire department said the fire seems to have started where Harvard Way crosses the canal and it burned about 200 feet along the canal, pushed by strong winds.

No structures were damaged and crews quickly put out the flames.

The fire initially produced a lot of smoke.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

