Crews quickly contain small fire in Tahoe National Forest

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -U.S. Forest Service crews contained a fire that burned a tenth of an acre Friday in Sierra County about a mile west of Sagehen Summit at California 89.

It was about 8.5 miles north of Truckee.

The Tahoe National Forest said that Babbitt Peak fire lookout Shelley Purser spotted the Sagehen Fire soon after ignition and crews were dispatched.

The attack included air tankers and a helicopter.

Crews pulled water hoses around the fire and built lines to stop its spread.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

