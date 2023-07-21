Woman rescued off rock in Truckee River in west Reno

The scene of a rescue near the Aspen Glen footbridge in west Reno.
The scene of a rescue near the Aspen Glen footbridge in west Reno.(Ray Kinney/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A woman and her dog were rescued by first responders Thursday night in the Truckee River in west Reno.

She and her dog got stranded on a rock near the Aspen Glen footbridge near the north end of Mayberry Park at about 7:50 p.m.

The Reno Fire Department sent a kayak and swimmer to help her. The swimmer got there first and helped her to safety by the time the kayak arrived.

Paramedics were assessing her afterward.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Reno man killed in Elko crash

Latest News

Beau Hossler watches his tee shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf...
S.Y. Noh eagles all 3 par 5s to take the 1st-round lead in the Barracuda Championship
SPCA Waives Dog Adoption Fees Through July
Alopecia patients find hope with new medication
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather