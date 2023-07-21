Woman rescued off rock in Truckee River in west Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A woman and her dog were rescued by first responders Thursday night in the Truckee River in west Reno.

She and her dog got stranded on a rock near the Aspen Glen footbridge near the north end of Mayberry Park at about 7:50 p.m.

The Reno Fire Department sent a kayak and swimmer to help her. The swimmer got there first and helped her to safety by the time the kayak arrived.

Paramedics were assessing her afterward.

