Susanville man charged with sexual abuse of minors

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - A Susanville man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes involving the sexual abuse of minors.

67-year-old Bradley Earl Reger has been charged with engaging in illicit sexual activity abroad, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and coercion and enticement.

He is accused of sexually abusing more than a dozen patients between the ages of 12 and 22 under the guise of conducting medical examinations at his medical clinic in Susanville, and in hotel rooms and camp sites around the world.

Reger is a licensed Nurse Practitioner with the California Board of Registered Nursing. The Department of Justice says Reger has been involved in various Christian schools, summer camps, youth groups, and church missions since at least 1986. During that time, Reger held positions such as teacher, camp counselor, church deacon, youth group leader, and owner of affiliated nonprofit organizations.

The indictment against Reger alleges he abused his victims in Susanville, Nevada, Virginia, and Poland between 2006 and 2014.

Following the indictment, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations are now looking to identify potential victims of Reger. If you and or your minor dependents were victimized by Reger, or if you have any information relevant to the investigation, you are asked to complete the following form: Seeking Victim Information in Illegal Sexual Conduct Investigation — FBI.

If he is convicted, Reger faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for the count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct abroad, up to life in prison and a fine of $250,000 for transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for coercion and enticement.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.