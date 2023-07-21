Sun Valley roads reopened after pedestrian crash

The scene of a pedestrian crash at Sun Valley Boulevard and Fifth Avenue.
The scene of a pedestrian crash at Sun Valley Boulevard and Fifth Avenue.(Ray Kinney/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:14 PM PDT
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -All lanes in Sun Valley are open again after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened Thursday just before 9:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and Sun Valley Boulevard.

The Nevada State Police did not immediately release any information about the incident.

NSP originally blocked the northbound lane of Sun Valley Boulevard and all of East Fifth Avenue, but it was reopened by about 10 p.m.

