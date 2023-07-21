Skiing is Believing shares women’s outdoor programs

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let’s hear it for the girls! The local sport school, Skiing is Believing, is kicking off summer full of fun activities for the whole family and now, they are featuring an array of programs for women.

Meghan Ochs, Founder and Executive Director of Skiing is Believing and mountain bike coach Aurora Pinkey-Drobnis, hop onto Morning Break to share where, when, and how women in our community can get outside and even try something new.

From biking to skating, they are offering a handful of programs to get you active the duration of the summer and into the fall.

More details from Skiing is Believing can be found here.

