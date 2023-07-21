Rising Pop artist JORDY preforming at Northern Nevada PRIDE

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fast-rising pop artist JORDY is on the road this summer for a slew of pride festival performances, including one at Northern Nevada PRIDE in Reno on Saturday, July 22.

JORDY released his full-length debut, Mind Games, in 2021.

From becoming a hot topic on TikTok to his television debut performance on the Today Show, JORDY has a passion for connecting with fans through his music.

He shared, “It’s honestly music that brings people together, because I’m really just writing about human experiences and when people hear that they feel a little less alone and so do I when I see their responses. I am excited to put on a great show and say hi to people after and give out some hugs and hear people’s stories. It’s a really important time for everybody to come together to celebrate and I am just happy to be a part of it. "

